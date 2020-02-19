The two clubs faced off in a top-of-the-table clash in Dormaa on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

At the time of this report, none of the teams had scored in what has been a very tensed encounter of football.

Photo of Kotoko player on the sideline while match is ongoing
However, reports suggest that Kotoko and Aduana played almost the entire first-half with 10 men due to superstitious believes.

The Porcupine Warriors are said to have began the game without Martin Antwi, despite the player being named in the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars also kickstarted the match with Farouk Adams sitting on the touchline despite also being named in the side’s starting X1.

