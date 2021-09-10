‘We’re daring you to sack CK Akonnor’ – NPP’s Titus Glover to GFA

Akonnor has come under intense pressure following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Pulse Ghana

The 47-year-old has a win percentage of just 40% despite taking charge of 10 matches since his appointment.

Reports circulating in the media suggest the Executive Council of the FA is considering sacking Akonnor in the coming days.

However, Mr. Titus Glover has warned that the FA risks a showdown with the government if such a decision is taken.

Pulse Ghana

"I have heard that the GFA will hold a meeting tomorrow (today) and they want to sack CK Akonnor. We are daring them," the ex-deputy Transport Minister told Oman FM.

"Kurt, we are daring you! We are daring him. The future of the Black Stars is linked to the NPP. We want the Black Stars to progress.

"Those of you imposing players on him (CK Akonnor), those who are not allowing time and space to do his work should stop immediately.”