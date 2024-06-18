We’ve already shared money from donations - Amputee team replies Sports Minister

“We have already shared the money we received from the donations. After we returned, we were together as a team in Accra without any support,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“We used the money for our upkeep, hotel bills, and transportation to our homes. After they gave us tickets, we never received any logistics. We depended on donors for our upkeep. We will do the accounts for them by stating what we used the money for because the money has already been shared for our upkeep.”

The Black Challenge won the Amputee AFCON in Egypt last month when they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final of the tournament.

The team has since been supported with donations, with former President John Mahama also giving them $10,000 last week.

However, upon visiting the Sports Ministry to present their AFCON trophy to the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif expressed his displeasure with the team for accepting external donations before coming to his office.

"When you come after the successes and there's anything, the first point of call is this office [MoYS]. We're not going to tolerate you using the state for your personal benefits," the Sports Minister lamented.

"Unlike last year, this time when you landed and you came here directly, this year you started going from one place to another without any records to the government who sponsored you, and that cannot be tolerated."