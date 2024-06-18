We’ve already shared money from donations - Amputee team replies Sports Minister

Head coach of the Black Challenge, Stephen Richard Obeng, said the donations they received have already been spent on the upkeep, transportation and other bills.
Ghana’s amputee national team has responded to the Minister of Youth and Sports’ demand for them to render accounts on all the donations they received after winning the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations AAFCON).
Recommended articles
“We have already shared the money we received from the donations. After we returned, we were together as a team in Accra without any support,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.
“We used the money for our upkeep, hotel bills, and transportation to our homes. After they gave us tickets, we never received any logistics. We depended on donors for our upkeep. We will do the accounts for them by stating what we used the money for because the money has already been shared for our upkeep.”
The Black Challenge won the Amputee AFCON in Egypt last month when they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final of the tournament.
The team has since been supported with donations, with former President John Mahama also giving them $10,000 last week.
However, upon visiting the Sports Ministry to present their AFCON trophy to the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif expressed his displeasure with the team for accepting external donations before coming to his office.
"When you come after the successes and there's anything, the first point of call is this office [MoYS]. We're not going to tolerate you using the state for your personal benefits," the Sports Minister lamented.
"Unlike last year, this time when you landed and you came here directly, this year you started going from one place to another without any records to the government who sponsored you, and that cannot be tolerated."
Meanwhile, the Black Challenge have now booked their ticket to the next Amputee Football World Cup in 2026.