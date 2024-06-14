‘You should come to my office first’ - Sports Minister slams Amputee team over donations

The team emerged as champions of Africa for the second successive time when they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final of the tournament.

Earlier this week, former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama donated a sum of $10,000 to the amputee national team.

However, upon visiting the Sports Ministry to present their AFCON trophy to the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif expressed his displeasure with the team for accepting external donations before coming to his office.

"When you come after the successes and there's anything, the first point of call is this office [MoYS]. We're not going to tolerate you using the state for your personal benefits," the Sports Minister lamented.

"Unlike last year, this time when you landed and you came here directly, this year you started going from one place to another without any records to the government who sponsored you, and that cannot be tolerated."

Meanwhile, the Black Challenge have now booked their ticket to the next Amputee Football World Cup in 2026.

