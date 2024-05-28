Ghana’s amputee team beats Morocco to be crowned 2024 AFCON champions

Having fallen behind to the Moroccans early in the game, forward Mohammed Mubarak scored twice to turn the scoreline around.

Monday’s triumph means Ghana have now won the Amputee AFCON back-to-back after also emerging as champions in 2021.

Black Challenge head coach Stephen Richard Obeng expressed his delight at his side’s exploits, insisting the team had to achieve this despite receiving little support.

“We feel very proud. The God we trusted made it happen. We’re champions in Africa for the third time in the space of two years. Despite the challenges we went through, we did it,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It is a massive motivation to everybody that you might not have the support you need but you can go beyond the odds and make it happen.”

The Minister for Youth and Sport, Mustapha Ussif, also commended the Black Challenge for defending their AFCON title.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Congratulations to the Black Challenge for defending their title at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations! Your determination and skill have once again made Ghana proud. Kudos to the entire team for this remarkable victory!”

Meanwhile, the Black Challenge have now booked their ticket to the next Amputee Football World Cup in 2026.