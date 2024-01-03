Pulse Picks: Top 8 Ghanaian sports moments in 2023

Ghanaian interest, there were successes in the various sporting disciplines.

While football usually dominates the headlines, this year saw successes chalked in swimming and other disability sports too.

Below, we bring you the top eight Ghanaian sporting moments in 2023:

Ghana amputee football team crowned champions at 2023 African Para Games

Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s national amputee football team won the first-ever African Para Games Amputee Football Tournament in October.

The Black Challenge came from behind to defeat Morocco 2-1 in the final of the tournament, which was hosted in Ghana.

Black Queens qualify for 2024 WAFCON

Pulse Ghana

Ghana booked their place at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) following a 3-2 aggregate win over Namibia.

This was despite the Black Queens losing 1-0 in the second leg of the final round of qualifiers in Pretoria. Hauptle’s side, though, triumphed on aggregate due to their 3-1 victory in the first leg at home.

The Black Queens are making a return to the WAFCON for the first time in five years, having last played in the tournament in 2018 as hosts.

Yvette Tetteh makes history by swimming across Volta River

Pulse Ghana

Ghanaian-British athlete and activist Yvette Tetteh made history as the first person to swim across the Volta River.

In May, the agribusiness entrepreneur started her swimming journey from Buipe to Ada, a distance that stretched 450 kilometres.

This marked the longest recorded swim in Ghanaian history, as Yvette and her Foundation set out on this expedition to raise awareness about the impact of waste colonialism on the ecosystems.

Bukom Banku retires from boxing

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, announced his retirement from the sport in November.

The 43-year-old rose to prominence in 1999 when he won a bronze medal at the All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a career that spanned two decades, he held the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight WBO Africa Cruiserweight titles and lost just one professional fight.

Kudus makes Premier League move to West Ham

Pulse Ghana

Highly-rated Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus also realised his dream of playing in the Premier League after signing for West Ham United.

He joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam in a deal worth €45 million and has signed a five-year deal with David Moyes’ side.

The transfer fee made Kudus West Ham’s record signing.

Laeticia Amihere becomes first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into WNBA

Pulse Ghana

In April, Laeticia Amihere became the first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The 22-year-old, who was born in Canada, was selected eighth overall into the American professional basketball league by the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the draft.

Amihere was born to a Ghanaian father and an Ivorian mother, and started her college basketball career at South Carolina Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference.

Ghana wins WAFU U20 Girls Cup

Pulse Ghana

Also, Ghana beat rivals Nigeria on penalties to emerge as winners of the maiden edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

Having played out a 1-1 draw in the final, the game headed to penalties where the Black Princesses triumphed 3-1 to lift the trophy.

Ghanaian clubs make it to group stages of CAF Competitions

Pulse Ghana

Finally, for the first time in many years, Ghana had representatives in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC qualified to the group stages of the Champions League, where they drew Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad and Young Africans.