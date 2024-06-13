John Mahama donates $10,000 to Ghana’s amputee team for winning AFCON

The Black Challenge were crowned champion of Africa for the second successive time when they defeated Morocco in the final of the tournament.

Ghana had to come from a goal down to record an important 2-1 victory over the North African nation. The result saw the Black Challenge win the Amputee AFCON back-to-back after also emerging as champions in 2021.

Having fallen behind to the Moroccans early in the game, forward Mohammed Mubarak scored twice to turn the scoreline around.

The team had complained of receiving very little support despite winning the AAFCON and Mahama has now supported them with a cash donation of $10,000.

“I am proud to support such a talented and resilient team. Your victory is a testament to your skill and determination,” the NDC presidential candidate said.

Meanwhile, the Black Challenge have now booked their ticket to the next Amputee Football World Cup in 2026.

The team’s head coach Stephen Richard Obeng also expressed his delight at his side’s exploits, insisting the team had to achieve this despite receiving little support.

“We feel very proud. The God we trusted made it happen. We’re champions in Africa for the third time in the space of two years. Despite the challenges we went through, we did it,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It is a massive motivation to everybody that you might not have the support you need but you can go beyond the odds and make it happen.”