‘We’ve located Atsu’s exact room and shoes but player still missing’ – Agent

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both are still yet to be found, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.

In a statement, Sechere said they have located Atsu’s exact room and even two pairs of shoes belonging to him, but the player himself remains missing.

“I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected,” he said.

“During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.”

pulse senegal

According to the player’s agent, “we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian.”

He further called on Atsu’s club to come to their aid by providing additional resources to help in the search.

“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful.