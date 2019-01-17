Mayweather and his entourage popped in to see the jubilant Juve players and the American couldn't resist getting his hands on the handsome silver trophy.

The American five-time world champion also posed for pictures with a number of Juve stars, including Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi.

Ronaldo's 61st-minute header settled the contest in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with Juventus lifting the trophy for the eighth time in their history.

Mayweather, 41, retired in 2017 with a 50-0 professional record after knocking out Conor McGregor in a Las Vegas showdown.