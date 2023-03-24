‘Whether I start or come from the bench, I just want to be effective’ – Semenyo

A late goal by substitute Semenyo was the difference between the two teams as Chris Hughton made a winning start to life as Ghana coach.

Speaking to the media after the game, the Bournemouth forward said his only aim is to be effective in games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I am not selected I make sure when am on the bench and am coming on, I make sure am ready I have warmed up well and I make sure am effective for the team,” Semenyo said.

“I always want to be useful when am starting or on the bench as a goal scorer so am happy today.”

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton says it was his choice to bench Andre Ayew for the game against Angola, insisting coaches have to make difficult decisions.

Many fans were left surprised after captain Ayew was left out of the matchday squad by Hughton during Thursday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nottingham Forest forward subsequently did not feature against the Black Antelopes, with Thomas Partey leading the team as skipper.

Asked about his decision to drop Ayew in the post-match press conference, Hughton praised his captain’s quality but said coaches sometimes have to make difficult decisions.

“This is the choice you have as a head coach. You know the quality that Andre has you also know the quality that I like to think the squad have,” the Black Stars boss said.

“So these are very difficult decisions for me; certainly nothing to read into that. He is, has been and is still a very good player it was just my choice.”