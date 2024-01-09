ADVERTISEMENT
‘Win AFCON and get $7 million, lose and get nothing’ – South Africa’s bonus structure

Emmanuel Ayamga

Players of the South Africa national team will not be paid a dime if they fail to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This follows a “memorandum of agreement” signed by the players and the South African Football Association (SAFA).

SAFA president Danny Jordaan said Bafana Bafana will receive the full prize money of $7 million if they win the AFCON, but will get nothing if they fall short.

South Africa are paired in Group E of the tournament, which also contains Mali, Namibia and Tunisia.

“We have to get the team to focus. We have to clear everything – and if they win, they get USD7-million, and if they lose, they get nothing. We want the team to focus and to perform,” Jordaan said, as quoted by SABC.

“Over a period of time, we have settled this team and we don’t want to waste time on discussing unnecessary stuff. I am here to make sure that every box has been ticked and that there’s nothing outstanding.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increment in the prize money for the AFCON.

In a statement last Thursday, the continent’s football governing body said the winner of the tournament will receive $7 million while the runner-up in the AFCON will also receive $4 million.

Meanwhile, teams that reach the semi-finals will be rewarded with $2.5 million, while quarter-finalists will also get $1.3 million.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

