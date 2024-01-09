‘Win AFCON and get $7 million, lose and get nothing’ – South Africa’s bonus structure

SAFA president Danny Jordaan said Bafana Bafana will receive the full prize money of $7 million if they win the AFCON, but will get nothing if they fall short.

South Africa are paired in Group E of the tournament, which also contains Mali, Namibia and Tunisia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to get the team to focus. We have to clear everything – and if they win, they get USD7-million, and if they lose, they get nothing. We want the team to focus and to perform,” Jordaan said, as quoted by SABC.

“Over a period of time, we have settled this team and we don’t want to waste time on discussing unnecessary stuff. I am here to make sure that every box has been ticked and that there’s nothing outstanding.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increment in the prize money for the AFCON.

In a statement last Thursday, the continent’s football governing body said the winner of the tournament will receive $7 million while the runner-up in the AFCON will also receive $4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT