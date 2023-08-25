Yassine Chueko: Meet the Navy SEAL who guards Lionel Messi even during matches

The 36-year-old has been scoring and assisting for fun and has been crucial for Inter Miami, with the club winning the Leagues Cup and reaching the final of the US Open Cup.

In his time in America, Messi has often been sighted with his personal bodyguard, who seriously keeps an eye on him even when he’s playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodyguard, Chueko, went viral this week when he was captured on camera pacing on the touchlines as Messi’s Inter Miami faced Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.

Chueko, a former US Navy SEAL, is said to have been hired by David Beckham to guard Messi everywhere he goes.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and also has a background in boxing, taekwondo and mixed martial arts (MMA).

His main job is to ward off pitch invaders from getting closer to Messi whenever he’s playing or having a private time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Messi has expressed his immense gratitude to the fans for welcoming him wholeheartedly to American soccer.

“From the beginning, from my arrival, it’s been an impressive welcome that we’ve received. Today I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said.