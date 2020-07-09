Annor was a major target for coach of the Porcupine Warriors Maxwell Konadu as he aims at augmenting his squad for next season’s Ghana Premier League (GPL).

READ MORE: How Dr. Kwame Nkrumah quest to fight discrimination denied Ghana a place in the 1966 World Cup

Yaw Annor who was one of the star men of Bechem United when they won the FA Cup in 2016 has said that he is sorry for opting for AshGold despite high interest from Konadu for his signature.

“I want to apologize sincerely to coach Maxwell Konadu for opting to sign for Ashantigold, it wasn’t my fault to do this. He needed me badly at Kotoko but I’m sorry for disappointing him”-Annor told Kumasi Fm

“Though the deal couldn’t go through, I’m confident of succeeding at Ashantigold and I’m hopeful I will return to Asante Kotoko.”

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) was cancelled by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last month after failing to persuade government sanction the return of the GPL in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The GFA is putting in place plans for a possible return of football around September 2020.