Yaw Antwi’s goal for Misr Lel Makkasa is his seventh of the season and that was enough to give his side a 3-1 win over El Entag El Harby on Sunday.

Antwi is now five goals behind leading scorer Ahmed Ali of Arab Contractors.

Yaw Antwi recently broke his compatriot Papa Arko’s feat as the highest scoring Ghanaian in the Egyptian league.

Watch highlights of the game including Antwi's goal.