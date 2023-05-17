The comic actor, who owns an academy in Ghana, has been touring various European countries to build his network in football.
Yaw Dabo appeals to Real Madrid and super-agent Jorge Mendes to partner his academy
Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has called on Real Madrid and super-agent Jorge Mendes to partner with his academy to unearth talents in Ghana.
Recommended articles
He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.
Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.
The diminutive actor went viral when he was interviewed by Spanish television station Marca TV in the aftermath of the game.
He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.
Dabo said he’d love to partner with Real Madrid and also appealed to super-agent Jorge Mendes for a collaboration.
"I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy,” he told Marca.
"I have a U14, U15, U16, U17 and U18, so I want support and maybe from this interview I can get opportunities and maybe partnerships with Real Madrid, or other big teams.
"You have to start from somewhere. Maybe I get an opportunity from lower divisions, I'm okay with that.
"Or maybe Jorge Mendes. Jorge Mendes is doing a lot for children, so maybe he is listening to me and can come and help my academy.”
Meanwhile, Dabo also expressed his desire to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake hands with him after visiting the studios of Marca TV.
He noted that he sees the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star as a big inspiration to every child from a humble background.
More from category
-
Ghana 11-0 Niger: Black Princesses record big win in pre-tournament friendly
-
GFA eyes Kudus, Kamaldeen, Paintsil for Black Meteors’ Olympic ambitions
-
Kotoko spent GHc20,000 on spiritualists to win the league last season – Chairman K5