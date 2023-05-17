Yaw Dabo appeals to Real Madrid and super-agent Jorge Mendes to partner his academy

He made stops in Germany and France before taking his tour to the Netherlands, where he met with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Pulse Ghana

Dabo then headed to Spain and was in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Manchester City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diminutive actor went viral when he was interviewed by Spanish television station Marca TV in the aftermath of the game.

He was later invited to the media organisation’s office in Madrid, after which he discussed his academy and future.

Dabo said he’d love to partner with Real Madrid and also appealed to super-agent Jorge Mendes for a collaboration.

Pulse Ghana

"I have workers, coaches and caterers to support the football team. I have everybody. I came to Europe to find a solution to support my academy,” he told Marca.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have a U14, U15, U16, U17 and U18, so I want support and maybe from this interview I can get opportunities and maybe partnerships with Real Madrid, or other big teams.

"You have to start from somewhere. Maybe I get an opportunity from lower divisions, I'm okay with that.

"Or maybe Jorge Mendes. Jorge Mendes is doing a lot for children, so maybe he is listening to me and can come and help my academy.”

Meanwhile, Dabo also expressed his desire to meet Cristiano Ronaldo and shake hands with him after visiting the studios of Marca TV.

ADVERTISEMENT