Young Ghanaian man crowned new betting king after winning over GHc196,000 bet

He posted a screenshot of his winning amount alongside the ticket ID after all his predictions went through.

Kobi has been hailed on Twitter as Ghana’s new betting king, with many looking up to him to provide them with odds on a weekly basis.

His followers on the micro-blogging app have also skyrocketed from 5,000 to over 11,000 in the last 24 hours.

Punters who share their big winnings on Twitter usually go viral due to the growing interest in sports betting.

It will be recalled that in December 2019, a punter who goes by the name Oswald took over Ghana Twitter after winning four separate bets in a single night.

Oswald, who uses the handle @oswaldtheson, rose to the top of the Twitter trends after posting his winning slips.

He placed his bet on six teams that played in the UEFA Champions League games and duplicated each of his bets with different odds.

He ended up winning all four bets, taking home a combined amount of over GHc5000 on the night.

Oswald’s win sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many Ghanaian gamblers sharing their opinion on his interesting bet slips.