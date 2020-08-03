In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a set of kids are seen sitting in the format of a studio discussion.

While one served as the host, the others also acted as pundits, contributing with facts about players and teams.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew named Crystal Palace Player of the Season

However, it was the oratory and display of football knowledge by a young girl that really caught the attention of the audience.

The unidentified young girl spoke about Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, before switching to John Terry’s career at Chelsea.

Watch the video below: