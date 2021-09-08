Zenith Bank donates GHc500,000 to support Ghana national teams

GTV Sports reports that the CEO of Zenith Bank, Akindele Ogunranti, presented a cheque of GHc500,000 to Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif at a short ceremony in Accra.

In April this year, President Akufo-Addo set up a five-member committee to raise funds for the various national teams.

A communique from the government said the committee was to raise $15 million to support the Black Stars’ participation at AFCON 2022 as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The committee is headed by the Sports Minister and also includes Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, GFA President, Kurt Okraku, Black Stars coach CK Akonnor and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour.

President Akufo-Addo gave $10 million as seed money and urged corporate Ghana to support the team, while also the Black Stars to end the country’s 39-year wait for an AFCON title and also reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars lost to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s late strike sealing all three points for the hosts.

The result sees Bafana Bafana move to the top of Group G, while Ghana has dropped to third following Ethiopia’s win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.