Zidane guided Real Madrid to their 34th league triumph. The Los Blancos who were trailing Barcelona by two points before the Coronavirus break, got their mojo back to win the league by four points.

Thanks to Zidane tactical ingenuity, the White Angles won their last 7 games without dropping any points on the road to becoming champions to end Barcelona's domestic dominance.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars skipper Emmanuel Osei Kuffour weds girlfriend in US

Renowned French media outlet L’Equipe, following Zidane’s feat with Real Madrid by turning the fortunes of the Madrid have named the former midfield General as the best coach in the world, beating off competition from Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, who came second and third respectively.

Aside from L'Equipe, France Football ran a poll that saw Zidane take 57 percent of the votes, also naming him the world's best.

Zidane will take on Guardiola this Friday as Real Madrid meet Manchester City in what will be football's two most prolific coaches facing off.

Pep picks up silverware, on average, every 22 games while Zidane collects a trophy every 19.