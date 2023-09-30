ADVERTISEMENT
GFA presidential elections: George Afriyie secures injunction

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, George Afriyie, has taken legal action by filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

George Afriyie
George Afriyie

He has successfully obtained an injunction against the GFA presidential elections, originally scheduled for October 12, 2023.

The Ghana Football Association congress, originally planned for October 5, 2023, has been postponed due to a court-ordered adjournment related to a dispute between King Faisal Football Club and the football governing body.

This move comes after the GFA Elections Appeals Committee upheld Afriyie's disqualification from participating in the elections just days ago.

Initially, the GFA Presidential race was set to be a competition between Afriyie and the incumbent GFA President, Kurt Okraku, however, with Afriyie's disqualification upheld, Okraku was on the verge of running unopposed.

This series of events has created uncertainty surrounding the elections, leaving the future course of action unclear.

