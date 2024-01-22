Ghana faces Mozambique in third encounter at AFCON

The encounter with Mozambique adds another layer of adrenaline rush, anticipation, and excitement to the competition, as both teams aim to secure a favorable outcome on the pitch.

Preparations within the Ghanaian camp have likely intensified as the team analyzes its opponent's strengths and weaknesses.

In a conference ahead of Monday's game head coach Chris Hughton says his players are aware of what to do to ensure they get the desired result in their final group game.

"The players know what it will take to get a result. There are no easy games in this tournament

"We have to be physically and mentally prepared for this."

The Black Stars faced defeat in their initial match against Cape Verde, followed by relinquishing their lead twice to settle for a draw against Egypt in the second fixture with just one point, Ghana heads into the last round of fixtures, where a victory could significantly enhance their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.