Presenting the 2021 budget statement and economic policy, he said gaming has become a major income earner all across the globe and a significant source of Government revenue.

He noted that the "influx of online betting and automation of the once-totally-manual process, has changed the character of revenue sources from that industry.

"It is estimated that Ghana loses over GH¢300 million annually in revenue due to leakages in the sector."

According to him, the government aims to formulate a new policy to improve revenue mobilisation from online gaming in 2021.

He assured Ghanaians that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry for the Interior "will co-supervise the gaming industry and will soon consult with stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive policy to improve revenue mobilisation from this source."