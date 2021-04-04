Ghana Premier League: Fabio Gama scores first goal for Kotoko in draw with Wonders

In the game which ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Saturday, April 3.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko Brazilian player, Fabio Gama dos Santos, has scored his first goal in the Ghana Premier League against Eleven Wonders on matchday 18.
The results means the Porcupine Warriors have moved to third on the league standings, one place above archrivals Hearts of Oak, while Wonders sit 13th on the log.
The new Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto was unable to lead the team from the bench due to a delay in the processing of his work permit.
The Porcupine Warriors first XI included centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who played for Ghana in their recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
Brazilian playmaker Gama also registered a starting berth but there was no place in the matchday squad for compatriot Michael Vinicius who recently sealed a move to the Kumasi-based side.
Wonders interestingly had two former Kotoko players in their line-up, while one other made the bench.
Erstwhile Porcupines captain Amos Frimpong and midfielder Ollenu Ashitey were handed starting roles by coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, while striker Alex Asamoah took a place among the substitutes.
It took only six minutes for the match to find its first goal as Gama beat his marker to put the ball in the back of the net and make it 1-0 to Kotoko.
But Wonders broke the Porcupine Warriors’ defence as Boakye found space to direct a header into the net.
Source: Goal.com
