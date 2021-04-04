Ghana Premier League: Fabio Gama scores first goal for Kotoko in draw with Wonders

Brazilian playmaker Gama also registered a starting berth but there was no place in the matchday squad for compatriot Michael Vinicius who recently sealed a move to the Kumasi-based side.

Wonders interestingly had two former Kotoko players in their line-up, while one other made the bench.

Erstwhile Porcupines captain Amos Frimpong and midfielder Ollenu Ashitey were handed starting roles by coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, while striker Alex Asamoah took a place among the substitutes.

It took only six minutes for the match to find its first goal as Gama beat his marker to put the ball in the back of the net and make it 1-0 to Kotoko.

But Wonders broke the Porcupine Warriors’ defence as Boakye found space to direct a header into the net.