Ghana sights staging FIFA World Cup 2038

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana is contemplating staging the 2038 FIFA World Cup as part of its long-term national development plan, as revealed by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC)

Black Star Staduim
According to Ghana's Director of National Development Planning Commission, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, the country has earmarked the hosting of the global event in 15 years in line with the nation's developmental plan.

The plan is to make Ghana one of the ultimate sports destinations in the world.

However, he emphasized that the bid is contingent upon Ghana meeting specific financial and infrastructure targets outlined in the draft National Development Plan, which was recently submitted to the government.

The development plan is expected to construct a state-of-the-art Black Star Stadium, the facility expected to be the flagship venue for Ghana's bid.

Ghana aims to host major international events, including the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.

While the upcoming World Cup in 2026 is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the host for the subsequent tournament is yet to be decided, with Morocco teaming up with Portugal and Spain in their bid.

Ghana last hosted a major men's football tournament in 2008 when they secured a third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana could follow in the steps of South Africa as the second African nation to host such a global tournament should the bid be successful.

