Ghana takes on Cape Verde in AFCON Group B encounter

Ghana is set to commence its 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey with a face-off against Cape Verde on Sunday night. The Black Stars, vying for a fifth AFCON title, aim to overcome recent setbacks on the continental stage, including an early exit in the group stage during the last edition.

The upcoming match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium promises to be intriguing, as Cape Verde emerges as one of the surprise packages in this year's competition.

The Black Stars, having endured disappointments since George Alhassan led them to victory in 1982, suffered a notable setback two years ago when they were dramatically eliminated from the group stage by Comoros.

This encounter marks the sixth meeting between Ghana and Cape Verde in their history. Ghana has a track record of four victories against Cape Verde, with a solitary defeat in their previous five encounters. The historical context adds an extra layer of anticipation to the match.

As the kick-off time approaches at 20:00 GMT on Sunday, all eyes will be on Chris Hughton and his team as they aim to reignite the spirit of Ghanaians and embark on a successful AFCON campaign.

The quest for redemption and the pursuit of glory will undoubtedly make this match a compelling spectacle for football enthusiasts.

A victory for either Ghana or Cape Verde in this early stage of the tournament could set the tone for their AFCON campaign.

Both Ghana and Cape Verde will be analyzing each other's strengths and weaknesses, aiming to exploit any opportunities that may arise during the match. The coaches' decisions on formations, substitutions, and in-game strategies will shape the outcome of this Group B encounter.

