Ghana triumph over Ethiopia despite abrupt power outage at Cape Coast Stadium

The highly anticipated match between Ghana and Ethiopia took place on March 9, 2024, drawing football enthusiasts from across the nation to the Cape Coast Stadium. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the teams clashed on the field, with both sides vying for victory.

However, the joy of the occasion was short-lived as power outages disrupted the flow of the game. Spectators, already engrossed in the intense matchup, found themselves plunged into darkness, and the players were left grappling with the unexpected challenge.

The initial power outage disrupted the match in the 36th minute following a delay of nearly 20 minutes, the power was reinstated, only to experience another outage just before halftime.

As a result, the first half concluded prematurely with only a few minutes left to play. Despite these interruptions, the Black Princesses managed to secure a 1-0 victory, marking a positive beginning to their campaign.

Jacqueline Owusu's goal in the 59th minute proved decisive, even though they were reduced to 10 players in the 79th minute.

Ghana is now set to face Tanzania next, concluding their group-stage matches against Uganda.

While Ghana's victory over Ethiopia will be recorded in the annals of football history, the accompanying power outage will undoubtedly prompt a reevaluation of the country's preparedness for hosting major sporting events.