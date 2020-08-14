According to Ghanasoccernet, the club finally made a u-turn on a decision to release the player last week.

He reportedly met with the club top hierarchy this week to agree on a new deal.

Chairman Togbe Afede and the club's Managing Director were among several leaders of the club who met the player to help him reduce his mammoth wage increase demands that caused the club to release the player.

An agreement has now been reached over the terms for him to sign a two-year fresh contract and he is expected to sign on the dotted lines in the coming hours.

Togbe Afede XIV

The news will delight fans of the Accra-based club who are angry over players leaving club at the end of their contract, accusing the club's leadership of making the necessary efforts of re-engaging the top players.

The forward and the Phobians went separate ways on Friday, much to the surprise and dismay of fans of the Accra-based outfit, after failing to successfully negotiate a contract renewal.