I will give them 7 out of 10 - Patrons rate organization of African Games in Ghana

Adwoa, a local attendee, described the event as one of Ghana's prestigious occasions, expressing excitement and satisfaction with her experience. She rated the event at a solid 8.5, particularly highlighting the excellence of the concert performances.

Adwoa exclaimed, "This is like one of Ghana's prestigious events that it has hosted. Oh my God, I was so excited. Today was so much fun. This is the first time I've actually come to a con like this before. And we were so excited. I'm so happy that I was able to come here with my friends and we had a good time."

KL, from Johannesburg, South Africa, and a member of the cricket team appreciated the deep cultural experience offered by Ghana but noted certain organizational challenges, such as transportation issues and concerns about the safety of sports facilities. He rated the event at 7.7.

KL stated, "I won't even lie to you, though. It just has, like, a deep culture. I really enjoyed the vibe that the people gave off. They were very friendly around a lot of things. It was just a nice experience to see or see how other people live and their standard of living. 7.7. It was organized, yet there were certain things around it where, like in the morning, we were struggling to get buses and all. One issue has to do with transportation."

Jessie, also from South Africa, echoed similar sentiments, praising the exposure to Ghanaian culture but suggesting improvements in transportation and food arrangements for athletes.

She rated the event a seven. Jessie commented, ", I've been here for about two weeks, and all I can say is that it's very hot and very humid, so it's been tough to get used to the conditions, but it's been an unbelievable experience of being exposed to the Ghanaian culture has been something that I treasure for a long time."

Sally from Togo rated the organization at 7.5, expressing enjoyment of the overall event while acknowledging areas for enhancement. Sally remarked, "This was fun I will give them a 7.5 in the organization, they can do more, I was excited to be in Ghana to witness the Game in General."

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support, asserting that the Games were among the best ever in African Games history.

The event concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony at the University of Ghana Stadium, where the Games Flag was officially handed over to the next hosts, Egypt. The ceremony, attended by a capacity crowd of 11,000, featured thrilling performances by African artists, with Ghanaian sensation Stonebwoy stealing the show with his energetic performance.

The closing ceremony marked the end of 20 days of athletic competition in Accra, with Egypt set to host the African Games in 2027. Other notable performers at the event included Wiyaala, Stanley Enow, and Innoss'B, contributing to a memorable conclusion of the Games.