In a thrilling showdown against their formidable rivals Mallorca at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla, Athletic Bilbao displayed resilience, determination, and exceptional teamwork to emerge victorious. The culmination of their efforts saw them secure a memorable victory marking their first Copa del Rey triumph since 1984.

Despite an early lead from Mallorca by Daniel Rodriguez in the 21st minute and Nico Williams’ goal was disallowed for offside, Athletic Bilbao showcased resilience when Oihan Sancet leveled the score in the 50th minute, assisted by Nico Williams, igniting hopes of a comeback.

The fate of the match was ultimately determined by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout following a 1-1 deadlock after regular time with Athletic Bilbao emerging victorious with a 4-2 scoreline, thereby ending their 40-year wait for Copa del Rey glory.

For the William brothers, as key figures in Bilbao's squad, the victory held profound significance.

The pivotal contributions of Inaki Williams, who was substituted in the 91st minute, and Nico Williams, who played the full game, were instrumental in securing the historic victory. Nico Williams’ exceptional performance earned him the title of the night’s most valuable player.