Isaac Dogbe & Rebecca Asamoah donate school uniforms, stationary to Akuapem M/A Basic School

Former Miss UN and Miss Africa Rebecca Asamoah in collaboration with Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogbe has given out over 500 school Uniforms, school bags, and other stationery to the Akuapem M /A Basic School at Akropong.

According to the beauty queen, every year as part of her birthday celebrations through her foundation, the GHEDO Care Foundation, support and show love to the less privileged, and this year, they choose to help the Akuapem M /A Basic School with some essential school items to aid teaching and learning.

Speaking to the media, she said, “growing up from a humble beginning, I know what it takes to get to the top. I believe Education is one of the main keys. I know for the fact that it is the fourth on the SDGs and I believe every individual needs to have access to quality education in order to contribute my quota to the development of my country."

"I decided to visit a school and give them learning materials like exercise books, school bags, school uniforms to empower to encourage them to achieve their goals and also put a smile on their faces”

The assistant headteacher who expressed gratitude towards the initiative, also shared that, the school needs other incentives to help students and is entreating agencies to come and support them.

He said, “we are most grateful for this because some of the school children don’t have exercise books. Even in the fourth week after reopening school, they come without schools bags and some with old uniforms. "

"Thank you but we also need support to get computers for our ICT lab, we need a canteen for students and others to assist our learning.”

Isaac Dogbe on his part noted "it's always a pleasure and goodwill to see people happy, especially the children."

"Team Dogbe we are in full support with anyone or any foundation that wants to do good to the community in terms of humanitarian endeavors and that's why I'm here to support my good friend.

He added "we all have a common goal, and that goal is serving our communities using our various endeavors. I'm a sports person, she's a beauty queen, at the end of the day our goal is to serve our community, serve our country and serve the people, and that I believe is the first command from the almighty God to love one another."

