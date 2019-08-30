The pair have been training together over the past month, but it appears things haven’t panned out as planned.

BoxingAfrica.com reports that a spokesperson for Roach confirmed that the American trainer and Dogboe had indeed parted ways.

The source is quoted as saying their time together was only a “trial period” that ended with Roach concluding that it wasn’t “the right fit.”

Dogboe has seen his career take a major hit following two successive losses to Mexico’s Emmanuel Navarette.

Last December, Dogboe lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarette following a one-sided bout.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarette in May, but again fell flat against the Mexican.

This time, the Ghanaian could not last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the final round.

Meanwhile, the former WBO super bantamweight champion has indicated his readiness to face Navarette for a third time.

Also, reports are rife that Dogboe could face two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan in his next fight.

The bout could place on December 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.