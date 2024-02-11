Ivory Coast clinches AFCON title with victory over Nigeria

Côte d'Ivoire's quest for AFCON glory materialized on a historic night, as they became the first host nation in 18 years to clinch the prestigious title. The final, which kicked off at 2000 GMT, captivated football enthusiasts with its display of skill, determination, and strategic play.

The Elephants staged a comeback to secure the title.

Super Eagles' captain, William Ekong, put Nigeria in the lead with a well-executed header seven minutes before halftime.

Nevertheless, Franck Kessie swiftly equalized for Côte d'Ivoire just two minutes after the hour mark. Striker Sebastien Haller sealed the victory with a goal ten minutes before the final whistle, securing the Ivorian triumph.