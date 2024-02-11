ADVERTISEMENT
Ivory Coast clinches AFCON title with victory over Nigeria

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a thrilling and closely contested Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Côte d'Ivoire emerged triumphant, securing the coveted title after a hard-fought victory over Nigeria.

The Elephants

The match, held at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium on the outskirts of Abidjan, witnessed an intense battle between two West African footballing powerhouses.

Côte d'Ivoire's quest for AFCON glory materialized on a historic night, as they became the first host nation in 18 years to clinch the prestigious title. The final, which kicked off at 2000 GMT, captivated football enthusiasts with its display of skill, determination, and strategic play.

The Elephants staged a comeback to secure the title.

CHAMPIONS of AFRICA
Super Eagles' captain, William Ekong, put Nigeria in the lead with a well-executed header seven minutes before halftime.

Nevertheless, Franck Kessie swiftly equalized for Côte d'Ivoire just two minutes after the hour mark. Striker Sebastien Haller sealed the victory with a goal ten minutes before the final whistle, securing the Ivorian triumph.

Côte d'Ivoire had faced the possibility of an early exit during the group stage but secured their spot in the second round in the dying moments, ultimately fulfilling their mission and clinching the title on home soil.

