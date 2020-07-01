The Executive Committee of the Ghana FA met on Tuesday to cancel of the 2019/2020 football season.

And by this decision, the Executive Committee disclosed that the club’s that represented the country in this year’s CAF competitions will be the same for next year.

Ashantigold emerged winners of the Ashanti Regional derby against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

In an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Communications Director for the Ghana FA, Henry Asante Twum has shared that due to the inability to complete the season, the body will present Asante Kotoko and AshGold to represent the country in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively.

Yesterday, the FA put a statement on the cancellation of the league saying: “The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken a decision to cancel the 2019/2020 football season following a marathon meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.”