Lepowura Jawula, former GFA boss is dead

According to reports, Lepowura was earlier admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre before being flown out to the United States of America last week for further treatment where he passed on.

A Twitter post shared by the football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA) stated the sad demise of the veteran.

“We're saddened by the news of Lepowura MND Jawula’s death. Alhaji was the Chairman of the GFA from 1997-2001. He also chaired the @MTNFACupGH & was Chairman of the @GhanaLeague Organizing Committee until his demise. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him,” the association wrote.

The late sports enthusiast was the GFA Chairman between 1997 and 2001.

Black Starlets lifted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1995 under his tenure of service.