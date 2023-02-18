Many mourn late Ghanaian international star, Christain Atsu

President Akufo Addo has also in a tweet shared his condolence to family and friends who are grieving the demise of Ghanaian star Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old had been missing since his building collapsed when the earthquake struck on February 6.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet told reporters.