Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Chelsea and Newcastle footballer Christian Atsu was pulled out dead from the rubble of the earthquake that happened nearly two weeks in Southeastern Turkey.
Many mourn late Ghanaian international star, Christain Atsu
The footballing world is mourning the loss of former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu, who has been found dead amid the rubble of the earthquake that has devastated Turkey and Syria.
President Akufo Addo has also in a tweet shared his condolence to family and friends who are grieving the demise of Ghanaian star Christian Atsu.
The 31-year-old had been missing since his building collapsed when the earthquake struck on February 6.
"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet told reporters.
Tributes have poured in from all corners after the news of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United player's death broke.
