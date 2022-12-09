Melbet Ghana is back

In a statement, the company said: “We are thrilled to announce that Melbet is back in Ghana with an updated website and efficient payment system for Ghanaian players.”

Pulse Ghana

It added “Melbet's new positioning suggests the ODDS, while relevant matches and games are always at your fingertips.

"You can enjoy a new gaming experience and premium products through our official website."

The company maintained that the only legally trading website they use is Melbet.com.gh, advising the general public to beware of scammers and not “use any other.”

For questions and support please contact:

Mail: info@melbet.com.gh

Customer service number: +233596993435