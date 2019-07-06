The Ashanti region champions defeated their opponents 3-2 in a keenly contested final at the Paa Joe park, inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

A double from striker Samuel Obeng and another from winger Narbi Joseph were enough to seal the result for Amoawi Methodist, while Bernard Hazard and Mark Aboagye got the consolation goals for St. Joseph International.

The final started with Amoawi Methodist dominating proceedings and they rightly took the lead inside the first 10 minutes, through Samuel Obeng.

A few minutes later, Obeng netted his second goal of the day to put his side 2-0 up before the half time break.

St. Joseph International returned for the second half in much better form, and reduced the score line to 2-1 following a marvelous goal from Benard Hazard.

However, any chances of a comeback were dashed after Narbi Joseph put Amoawi Methodist 3-1 with just a few minutes to go.

St. Joseph pulled one back through Mark Aboagye to make it 3-2, but it was a little too late as Amoawi Methodist won the encounter.

The victory means that Amoawi Methodist have become the first side from the Ashanti region to win the Milo U-13 Champions League.

The champions were rewarded with a trophy, GHc20,000 cash prize, as well as several other prizes.

Earlier in the day, Bodaa R/C Primary from the Bono region defeated Talent Bridge Academy from the Central region to in the 3rd/4th place game.

Meanwhile, the Overall Best Player award went to Amoawi Methodist striker Samuel Obeng, who scored twice in the final.

The Goal King award was also won by Akweiman D/A Primary's Ameka Edward, who netted nine goals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Best Goalkeeper award went to Amoawi Methodist's Adu Bempa, with Talent Bridge Acadmey also scooping the Fair Play award.

The theme for the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League was "Team Makes Me".