The soccer clinic was led by former Ghana internationals Augustine Arhinful and John Paintsil at the Paa Joe Park, inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST).

The players were taken through various fitness tests and drills, as well as taught how to develop their skills on and off the ball.

Preceding that was a coaching clinic for all the participating coaches, led by Technical Director of the GFA, Oti Akenten and assistant coach of the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu Mallam.

The coaches were taken through lessons on motivation, how to identify players, hygiene, fitness and technique.

In all, 16 teams form the 16 regions in the country will be competing for the right to be national champions.

Match-day 1 began with Bodaa R/C Primary from the Bono region defeating Iddrisiia Primary from the Savannah region 3-0 in Group A’s opening game.

In Group B, St. Joseph International School from the Ahafo region beat Western region’s Myohang Forces 3-0 on penalties after both teams drew 2-2 in regulation time.

Group C also saw Juaboso D/A Primary from the Western North region defeat Babatokuma L/A Primary from the Bono East region 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw game.

Meanwhile, Ashanti region’s Amoawi Methodist also won 4-3 on penalties against central Region’s Talent Bridge Academy after both sides drew 1-1 in Group D.

The leaders of each group will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners of that clash facing off in the main final.

The games will continue on Thursday and Friday, with the final set to take place on Saturday.