Zone 1 of the 2019 Milo U-13 Champions League has come to an end, amidst all the exciting games and goals.

Five teams from the zone have qualified and in the process confirmed their status to play in the national finals.

They are Tanga primary, Kaladan E.P, Walewale D/A primary, Karni D/A primary and Iddrisiia primary.

The three-day event, hosted in Lawra, saw Tanga primary crowned zonal champions after defeating Kaladan E.P on penalties in the final, following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

However, another major highlight of the competition was the enormous amount of talent on display from all the teams.

There were some top goals, incredible saves and other impressive performances from the youngsters during the competition.

We take a look at six of the best performers to watch out for from Zone 1, ahead of the national finals:

1. Adigiba Obed (Tanga Primary)

Tanga primary forward Adigiba Obed was one of the standout performers during the zonal competition, held in Lawra in the Upper West region.

The youngster emerged as the Best Player of the competition after playing a starring role in his team’s journey to being crowned Zone 1 champions.

The 13-year-old is good with both feet, has an eye for the final pass and is also very clinical when in front of goal.

Adigiba will definitely be one of the players to watch out for when the national finals begin next month.

2. Shahadu Mundasi (Kaladan E.P)

Another star of the just ended Zone 1 competition is Kaladan E.P. primary goalkeeper Shahadu Mundasi.

The young goalie made many several game-changing saves and racked up a couple of clean sheets as Kaladan E.P made it to the final of the Zone 1 competition.

Shahadu also made two saves during the penalty shootout in the final against Tanga primary.

Although his saves were not enough to secure victory for his side – who missed four penalties in the shootout – the youngster was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the competition.

3. Ali Shaibu (Karni D/A)

For a competition which produced many goals, Karni D/A primary’s Ali Shaibu is one whose performance cannot go unnoticed.

The young striker proved to be a menace to the defenders he faced and ended the competition as the top scorer.

Shaibu scored an impressive six goals in six games, including a sensational hat-trick against Tuopare R/C during the group stages.

The Karni D/A striker has demonstrated his goal scoring instincts at the zonal level and will be one to watch out for during the national competition.

4. Abdul Sammed Hassan (Walewale Primary)

Undauntedly the best player in the Walewale primary school team, Abdul Sammed Hassan was instrumental in the side’s progression.

The midfielder was the driving force as Walewale primary made it to the semi-final of the Zone 1 competition.

Not only does he have the eye to pick out a teammate, Hassan is also one of few midfielders who get themselves into scoring positions and actually find the back of the net.

The no.8’s play is similar to former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, as he is very good at dictating play.

5. Gafar Ibrahim (Iddrisiia Primary)

Addrisiia primary school have one man to thank for their run to the semi-final of the Zone 1 competition.

The team was led by striker Gafar Ibrahim who scored more than half of their goals en route to qualifying for the national finals.

Gafar is a typical no.9 who thrives on good service from the supporting cast. He is also the type of forward who doesn’t need too many chances to score.

The Addrisiia primary striker will be a force to reckon with during the national finals in Kumasi.

6. Sahadu Muskin (Tanga primary)

Adigiba Obed may have emerged best player in Zone 1, but the main driving force for Tanga primary school was Sahadu Muskin.

The youngster has all the attributes of a solid no.10: he has pace, can pick out a pass and also adds goals to his game.

Muskin scored twice as Tanga primary beat their rivals to be crowned champions of Zone 1. He was also one of just two players who converted their penalties during the final loss to Kaladan E.P.

It’s still a long way to the national finals, but Muskin will definitely be one of the players to watch out for.