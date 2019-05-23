For a tournament that has seen some spectacular goals in the opening two games, this match was no different.

Despite a slow start from both sides, the Wa Secondary School park erupted after Ali Shaibu scored a wonderful solo goal to put Karni D/A in the lead.

The young winger received a pass deep in his own half but managed to run through a sea of bodies before calmly slotting home.

Shaibu continued to terrorise the defence of Kay Robert Memorial and nearly scored his second of the day, as he saw a deflected effort hit the post.

However, Kay Robert Memorial came in strongly in the second but was largely restricted despite enjoying the larger share of possession.

The side’s best chance came immediately after the restart, with a long-range short being tipped away by the Karni D/A goalkeeper.

The last 15 minutes proved to be much more entertaining, but neither team could add to the scoreline.

There was also drama in the dying embers of the game when Kay Robert Memorial thought they had equalized, only for their celebrations to be cut short by an offside flag from the assistant referee.

The 1-0 win means Karni D/A could qualify to the next stage should they win their next game, while the fate of Kay Robert Memorial currently hangs in the balance.