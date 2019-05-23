An amazing second-half goal from Nuhu Taslin was enough to secure the all-important win for Wa Model.

Both teams, however, gave a good account of themselves by thrilling patrons to an entertaining game at the Wa Secondary School park.

The game began with Wa Model bossing possession, with Bagri Baptist sitting deep and looking to play on the counter.

The best chance of the first half fell to Bagri Baptist, who against the run of play nearly opened the scoring from a goalkeeping blunder.

But it was Wa Model who scored the opening goal, following an amazing goal by Nuhu Taslin.

The winger curled in a stupendous freekick from over 30 yards to put his side into the lead.

It went from bad to worse for Bagri Baptist who saw one of their players sent off after receiving two yellow cards in succession.

Meanwhile, Wa Model is in a good position to qualify from Zone 1, with Bagri Baptist certain to face elimination should they lose their next game.