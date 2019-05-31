The qualified teams are St. Joseph Int. School, Boda R/C Primary, Amoawi Methodist and Babatokuma L/A Primary.

In all, 16 teams were drawn from the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions to compete in Zone 2.

St. Joseph Int. School were crowned zonal champions after defeating Boda R/C Primary 1-0 in the final at the Sunyani Secondary School park.

The champions earlier made light work of Techimantia Methodist Primary in a two-legged tie to win the Ahafo region group.

Boda R/C Primary also journeyed to the final after navigating their way through the Bono group containing Nkosia Presby A” Primary, Nsoatre Presby Primary and Asuotiano Presby.

Amoawi Methodist Primary also topped the Ashanti region group, which had Onyemso D/A Primary, Buokrom M/A Primary and Sepe Tinpom M/A ‘A’, before defeating Abu Bonsra in a play-off to qualify as the region’s representatives.

The last qualification slot was picked by Babatokuma L/A Primary who also won the Bono East region group.

The national finals will be hosted in Kumasi from July 3 to July 6 2019.

Below are the teams that have qualified from Zone 2 of the Milo U-13 Champions League:

1. St. Joseph Int. School

2. Boda R/C Primary

3. Amoawi Methodist

4. Babatokuma L/A Primary