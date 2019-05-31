St. Joseph defeated their rivals 1-0 to be crowned zonal champions following a trilling, end-to-end encounter.

The side from the Ahafo region made light work of Techimantia Methodist Primary in a two-legged tie to top their group.

They then defeated favorites Amoawi Methodist from the Ashanti region in the semi final, before recording a 1-0 win overBoda R/C Primary in the final.

Boda R/C Primary also journeyed to the final after navigating their way through a group containing Nkosia Presby A” Primary, Nsoatre Presby Primary and Asuotiano Presby.

Having won the Bono region group, Boda R/C Primary defeated Babatokuma L/A Primary in the semi final to advance to the final.

In all, 16 teams were drawn from the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions to compete in Zone 2.

Meanwhile, four teams have qualified from the zone to play the national finals, which will be hosted in Kumasi from July 3 to July 6 2019 .

The qualified teams are champions St. Joseph Int. School, runners-up Boda R/C Primary as well as winners of the Ashanti and Bono East region groups, Amoawi Methodist and Babatokuma L/A Primary, respectively.

All the participating teams were given cash prizes, footballs, exercise books and other products from Nestle Ghana

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.