The soccer clinic was led by former Black Stars captain and tournament icon Stephen Appiah.

Appiah, together with assistant coach of the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu Mallam, took the various teams through their paces as well as other training drills.

In all, 16 teams from the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions have been drawn into four groups to compete.

Four teams (the winners of each group) will qualify to represent the zone in the national finals to be held in Kumasi next month.

“For the past five years, we have been seeing talents. I always say that when it comes to Ghana, everywhere you go, you’ll find talents over there. I was amazed at how they [the kids] comported themselves, how they went through the drills. Three years ago, it was quite difficult,” Appiah said after the soccer clinic.

“I think that the teachers and coaches have done very well. In Lawra it was unbelievable and you can see that the game is getting better every year. Our goal is to see some of these boys make it into the national team.”

He urged the young footballers to take their education seriously, adding that it is better “it’s getting to a point where, without education, you can’t play soccer anymore.”

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.