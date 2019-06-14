The side defeated Akweiman D/A Primary 2-0 in a keenly contested final played at the Kpando Technical Institute park.

Nkawkaw Methodist Primary proved to be the surprise package in the competition, having topped the Eastern region group which comprised of Coral Gray Int. School, Asrebuso D/M Primary, Apinamang Blessing Academy and Nkawkaw St. Anthony Basic.

They then defeated Krasec L/A Primary on penalties following a goalless draw in the semi-final game.

For Akweiman D/A Primary, they topped the Greater Accra group which contained Ashaiman no.4 Primary, Prampram Presby Basic, Amasaman M/A Primary and Atiwoto M/A Primary.

They also then defeated Wusuta L/A Primary from the Volta region in the semi-finals to progress to the final.

However, they could not withstand the firepower of Nkawkaw Methodist Primary, who won 2-0 to emerge zonal champions.

In all, 16 teams from the Greater Accra, Oti, Eastern and Volta regions are pitted in Zone 4 to battle for supremacy.

As done for previous zones, the teams were paired into four groups, based on regions, with the leader of each group qualifying for the national finals.

As a result, champions Nkawkaw Methodist Primary, runners-up Akweiman D/A Primary, as well as losing semi-finalists Krasec L/A Primary and Wusuta L/A Primary have all qualified for the national finals.

All the participating teams were given cash prizes, footballs, exercise books and other products from Nestle Ghana.

With the completion of Zone 4, all is now set for the national finals to take place in Kumasi from June 3 to June 6.

All 16 regions of Ghana will be duly represented by a team each during the national finals.

Currently in its fifth year, the Milo U-13 Champions League is part of the Milo Grassroots Sports Development programme which has been in existence for the past two decades.

The theme for the 2019 competition is “Team Makes Me”.