Speaking at the relaunch of the club, Black Putters on Saturday, March 9, in Accra, Talal Fattal said minigolf could groom potential world class golfers.

Alhaji Talal Fattal who doubles as the President of GMF, said the mission of the federation was to develop more indoor and outdoor courses which would help promote the sport across the country.

The club was colorfully launched at the Sports City in Accra.

He said the Federation seeks to educate, promote and develop the sport in the country and beyond with schools, the business community and homes as its target .

He also urged the club to help dispel the elitists perception surrounding the main sport of golf.

He added: "Minigolf is being introduced to the International Olympic Committee as a sports for the Olympic games."

President of Black Putters, Maurice Offei pointed out that "Just as Ghanaians are proud of being described as the 'Black Star' from Africa, depicted in the Ghana flag with a Black star, so are we proud to be world class 'Black Putters' from Ghana."

He said Black Putters chose the vision "to be a world class Club, and the most, fair, friendly, transparent and welcoming minigolf club in the country", adding that the Club is determined to be become one of the best in global sports in the world.

The event also witnessed the official outdooring of the club's logo.