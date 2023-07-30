Nouhaila Benzina becomes first player to wear hijab at World Cup

The 25-year-old wore the Islamic headscarf as she made her first appearance at the tournament.

The wearing of head coverings for religious reasons was authorized by Fifa in 2014.

Pulse Ghana

Morocco gained their first-ever victory at a Women's World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea in a 1 - 0 victory

Benzina had been an unused substitute in Morocco's first World Cup game against Germany, where they were thrashed 6-0.

Morocco are now level on three points with Germany and Colombia, who play each other later on Sunday