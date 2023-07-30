ADVERTISEMENT
Nouhaila Benzina becomes first player to wear hijab at World Cup

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup.

Morocco is one of eight teams making their debut at this summer's Women's World Cup.

The 25-year-old wore the Islamic headscarf as she made her first appearance at the tournament.

The wearing of head coverings for religious reasons was authorized by Fifa in 2014.

Morocco gained their first-ever victory at a Women's World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea in a 1 - 0 victory

Benzina had been an unused substitute in Morocco's first World Cup game against Germany, where they were thrashed 6-0.

Morocco are now level on three points with Germany and Colombia, who play each other later on Sunday

South Korea sits at zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoids defeat.

