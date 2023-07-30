Morocco is one of eight teams making their debut at this summer's Women's World Cup.
Nouhaila Benzina becomes first player to wear hijab at World Cup
Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history by becoming the first player to wear a hijab at a World Cup.
The 25-year-old wore the Islamic headscarf as she made her first appearance at the tournament.
The wearing of head coverings for religious reasons was authorized by Fifa in 2014.
Morocco gained their first-ever victory at a Women's World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea in a 1 - 0 victory
Benzina had been an unused substitute in Morocco's first World Cup game against Germany, where they were thrashed 6-0.
Morocco are now level on three points with Germany and Colombia, who play each other later on Sunday
South Korea sits at zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoids defeat.
