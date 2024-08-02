2024 Olympics: Rose Yeboah bows out after failing to qualify for high jump final

Yeboah made a great start to the event when she cleared the 1.83m bar in just her second attempt. When the bar was raised to 1.88m, she cleared it again with ease.

The reigning African champion was then tasked with clearing the 1.92m bar to give herself a chance of progressing to the final.

Rose Yeboah fails to clear 1.92m hurdle

However, although the target was below her personal best of 1.97m, she failed in all three of her attempts to clear the bar, leading to her elimination.

Yeboah is currently the best female high jumper on the continent, having won gold at the African Games earlier this year.

She also won a gold medal in the women’s high jump at the African Athletics Seniors Championships in Douala, Cameroon in June after scaling a height of 1.87m.

Meanwhile, Yeboah’s exit from the 2024 Olympic Games sees one more Ghanaian athlete bow out following swimmer Harry Stacey’s elimination from the Men’s 100m Freestyle.

Stacey debuted at the Olympics on Tuesday, July 29, when he was placed in Heat 4 of the 100m Freestyle contest.