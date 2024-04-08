Africa Games volunteers to be paid GHc1,000 as allowance

A statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Kwaku Ofosi-Asare, said all volunteers will also receive an additional GHc200 as transport fare.

“After a meeting between the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13 African Games, Accra 2023, and the leadership of the Volunteer Sub-Committee, it was decided that the African Games Volunteers be paid an allowance of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc1,000.00) and an additional Travel and Transport (T&T) fare of Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHc200.00),” the statement said.

“To expedite the payment process, volunteers are requested to cooperate with the Volunteer Sub-Committee's management to validate their names and mobile money numbers by the close of business on Monday, 8th April 2024.

“Volunteers who have not yet received the Gh¢200 T&T will receive a total of One Thousand, Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (Ghc1,200.00). However, those who have already received the Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (Ghc200.00) will only receive the One Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 1,000.00) allowance.”

This comes after volunteers for the African Games angrily expressed their disappointment after claiming some monetary promises made to them were yet to be honoured.

Over a thousand volunteers worked at the various centres for the 13th edition of the African Games, which successfully came to an end last month.

Although the volunteers were made aware from the start that they wouldn’t be paid, some have claimed that they were later promised ‘handsome payments” after the Games.

On March 27, a number of the volunteers clashed with the Ghana Police near the University of Ghana Stadium, where they had massed up to demand their unpaid stipends.