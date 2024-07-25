‘Wherever I go, my peers congratulate me on success of African Games’ – Akufo-Addo

Ghana hosted the 13th African Games in March, with 13,000 participants, including athletes, staff and guests, trooping to the country for the Games.

While there were criticisms over poor organisation at the start of the Games, things steadily improved as the competitions wore on, with the Games ending on a smooth note.

Akufo-Addo thanks LOC for successful organisation of African Games

Having hosted members of the LOC at the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo said hosting the Games in Ghana was one of the highlights of his presidency.

He further thanked the LOC for the successful organisation of the Games, while disclosing that he’s often congratulated by his peers wherever he goes.

“One of the highlights of my presidency is the way in which my fellow peers congratulate me wherever I go on the success of the African Games,” the president stated.

“The whole continent has felt enhanced and elevated by it. Moussa Faki Mahamat [President of the AU Commission] was talking about the Games.

“It is one of the things he believes has happened recently that has done a lot to raise the image of the continent so I have to thank all of you for your contribution, hard work and dedication to duty that has made it possible for this Games.”