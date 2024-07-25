ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  other-sports

‘Wherever I go, my peers congratulate me on success of African Games’ – Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his peers are congratulating him wherever he goes over Ghana’s successful hosting of the 2023 African Games.

Akufo-Addo: My peers congratulate me wherever I go on African Games success
Akufo-Addo: My peers congratulate me wherever I go on African Games success

Akufo-Addo said this when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) paid him a courtesy call at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Ghana hosted the 13th African Games in March, with 13,000 participants, including athletes, staff and guests, trooping to the country for the Games.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

While there were criticisms over poor organisation at the start of the Games, things steadily improved as the competitions wore on, with the Games ending on a smooth note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having hosted members of the LOC at the Jubilee House, Akufo-Addo said hosting the Games in Ghana was one of the highlights of his presidency.

He further thanked the LOC for the successful organisation of the Games, while disclosing that he’s often congratulated by his peers wherever he goes.

“One of the highlights of my presidency is the way in which my fellow peers congratulate me wherever I go on the success of the African Games,” the president stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole continent has felt enhanced and elevated by it. Moussa Faki Mahamat [President of the AU Commission] was talking about the Games.

“It is one of the things he believes has happened recently that has done a lot to raise the image of the continent so I have to thank all of you for your contribution, hard work and dedication to duty that has made it possible for this Games.”

As hosts, Ghana had athletes in various sporting disciplines, with the highlight being the country's gold medal wins in both the men's and women’s football competitions.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paralympic scandal: ‘I’d have included my family if I wanted to abscond’ – Ernest Ayisi

Paralympic scandal: ‘I’d have included my family if I wanted to abscond’ – Ernest Ayisi

Joshua Clottey: I struggled to walk and breathe after fighting Richard Gutierrez

Joshua Clottey: I struggled to walk and breathe after fighting Richard Gutierrez

Over 40 hoteliers to drag Gov’t to court for non-payment after African Games accommodation

Over 40 hoteliers to drag Gov’t to court for non-payment after African Games accommodation

'Relatives' sent to Norway to bring corpse of dead 'paralympic coach' home also ran away

'Relatives' sent to Norway to bring corpse of dead 'paralympic coach' home also ran away